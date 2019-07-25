Disability Action Week Community Festival: Register for Stalls

Toowoomba Region Disability Action Week is coming up.

Stallholders interested in exhibiting at this year’s Toowoomba Region Disability Action Week Community Festival on Saturday, September 14 are invited to register an Expression of Interest to join the program by August 9.

Toowoomba Regional Council Regional Access and Disability Advisory Committee chair Cr Joe Ramia said growing interest in the annual event meant Council has had to cap the number of stallholders accommodated around the Civic Square.

Cr Ramia said the day had grown to become a friendly and informative one-stop outing where residents could speak with service providers and community groups working in the disability services and allied health sector.

“Council will notify applicants if they have secured a stall site from August 16,” Cr Ramia said.

Expression of Interest forms for stalls are available on Council’s website by visiting Disability Action Week

If you need more info head HERE.

Missed something? Catch up here!

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!