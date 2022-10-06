Disaster Payments Extended As Flood Risk Continues

Persistent rainfall and the continued risk of flooding as prompted the Federal Government to extend disaster payments to 30 local government areas (LGA) across New South Wales and Queensland.

Residents of 27 LGAs in NSW and three LGAs in Queensland could be eligible to receive $1,000 cash payments in continued efforts to recover from treacherous weather this year.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Federal Minister for Emergency Management Murray Watt said for people in impacted communities, it wasn’t the first flooding emergency they’d undergone this year.

“Eleven of these LGAs were also disaster declared in August, which demonstrates how challenging it can be for these communities to get back on their feet,” he said.

“Some financial support has already been made available through the commonwealth and state governments for the August floods, but councils are facing significant repairs to public assets damaged in the latest event, and our priority is to provide the support we can.”

The payments were introduced earlier in the year due to February and July floods.

Eligible LGAs

New South Wales

Blayney, Bogan, Bourke, Brewarrina, Cabonne, Cowra, Dubbo, Edward River, Forbes, Gilgandra, Glen Innes Severn, Greater Hume, Gunnedah, Gwydir, Lachlan, Lithgow, Liverpool Plains, Moree Plains, Mid-Western, Narrabri, Narromine, Tamworth, Upper Lachlan, Walgett, Warren, Warrumbungle and Weddin.

Queensland

Murweh, Paroo and Quilpie.

Residents of flood-affected communities in NSW can find out if they’re eligible here, and those in Queensland can find out here.

The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. Hosted by Tom Tilley and co-hosts Katrina Blowers, Antoinette Lattouf, Rhianna Patrick and Jamila Rizvi. Published Monday to Saturday at 6am for a thorough briefing on the news of the day. Hear it on the Listnr App.