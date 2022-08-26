Disc Golf Coming to KidsTown

Greater Shepparton residents will soon be able to enjoy a game of Disc Golf, with a course installed this week at Shepparton’s KidsTown Adventure Playground.

Greater Shepparton City Council is pleased to be able to offer this new and interactive family friendly sport, following funding received by the Victorian Government’s Outdoor Activation Fund. The Shepparton course will join the growing list of courses around Victoria, with similar regional courses in Ballarat, Bendigo and Wangaratta.

Disc Golf is similar to traditional golf, however instead of a ball and club it involves the use of a specialised flying disc similar to a Frisbee. The game is usually played on a course with nine holes, or baskets.

Players throw the disc towards the basket, counting the number of throws it takes to fall inside. Each shot must be taken from where the previous throw landed. A range of trees, shrubs and terrain are located around the course to provide challenging obstacles for players.

The course will be open to the public from Saturday 17 September 2022, in line with the spring School Holidays.

Mayor, Councillor Shane Sali, said Council was excited to bring a new type of sport to the region for people to enjoy.

“This is the perfect opportunity for people of all ages to try a new sport. Why not challenge your friends or work colleagues to a game, it is the perfect team building activity,” he said.

“We look forward to welcoming Disc Golf enthusiasts to play at our newly installed course.” Disc Golf bookings can be made via the KidsTown website at kidstown.org.au. Discs will be available to hire from the KidsTown Dig In Café.

‘Come and Try’ sessions will be held as part of Council’s Activities in the Park program. For more information visit getmoovingshepparton.com.au/events