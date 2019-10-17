Discover Sailing in Esperance this Sunday!

Sailing has always been thought as a sport for the elite. The stereotype of an older gentleman, in a polo and leather boat shoes, prevails around Australia and the world. In Esperance, however, this is simply not the case.

The Esperance Bay Yacht Club provides affordable membership and a laxed environment that welcomes anyone across the region to get out onto the water and to have some fun.

This Sunday the club is hosting a Discover Sailing Day from 10am to 1130am this Sunday, October 20. The morning will allow budding sailing beginners to see what its like to sail and challenge themselves.

Vice Commodore David Swan has the details for the event on the Sean for Breakfast Show (4 minutes into the audio)

Of course, there will be good guidance and support for anyone that may be a bit timid beneath the sails, and the club is offering up an array of different crafts to suit everyone’s needs and capabilities.

It’s a tremendous day for the kiddies so I recommend making it your big family activity. All you need to bring is hat, sunscreen, jacket and clothes that don’t mind getting a little wet.

Afterwards, the club will be having their sailing day so feel free to stick around and catch the some of the talented Esperance locals battling it out around Esperance bay.

I promise you, there is no better view in Esperance!