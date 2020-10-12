Discovered Vocal Competition

Are you a singer or singer/songwriter who lives or works on the Central Coast and you want to develop your skills, connect with the music industry and show off your talents for the chance to win amazing prizes? Returning for it's ninth year, Discovered is opened to Coasties aged 7 - 24 and provides professional development and performance opportunities.

To stay COVID-safe, this year they are excited to present a new way to get involved with Discovered.

To enter, follow these three steps:

1. Register by clicking here - the Discovered team will be in touch with you.

2. Film two videos of yourself singing either an original song or a cover.

3. Upload your entries to YouTube anytime between now and 23 October.

Participants can compete in one of two divisions, either as a solo act and/or a duet.

'Kids' singers aged 7 - 12.

'Opens' singers aged 13 - 24.

Entries will be assessed by an online judging panel, with 24 participants invited back to compete live in the semi-finals at The Hub Erina on 13th - 20th November. 12 finalists will then be invited back to perform at The Hub Friday 18th December in the Discovered Grand Final for the chance to become the 2020 Discovery! All semi-final and grand-final events will be livestreamed to make it easy for everyone to watch! Click here for more info.

What: Discovered 2020 Vocal Competition

When: Register now click here.

Where: The Hub, Erina Fair, Erina.

