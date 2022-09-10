Discussing The Case Of Jarrod Berry's Alleged Eye Gouge Incident

Brisbane's Jarrod Berry proved to be a match-winner in the semi final win over Melbourne on Friday. However, his season could be in the hands of the MRO following an alleged eye gouge incident on Clayton Oliver.

The Dead Set Legends team discussed the case for Berry, and how it could be viewed by the match review officer.

"I think there are mitigating circumstances here..." Jay Clark says.

"At the end of the day, I would be shocked if he's not playing next week."

LISTEN HERE:

CATCH THE BEST OF TRIPLE M FOOTY HERE: