Discussing The Uncertainty Around Venues For AFL Finals Series

Joey and Jay-Z discussed the chances of Melbourne hosting the AFL Grand Final, with hopes of the marquee match returning to the MCG seemingly diminishing.

Debating the limits surrounding finals locations and potential venues with no sporting crowds in Melbourne due to lockdown restrictions, Jay believes "it's unlikely".

"Is finals still acceptable to play with no crowds?" Joey asked.

"I wouldn't want to be seeing Geelong versus Western Bulldogs, in a qualifying final at an empty MCG."

Jay argues the spectacle of a Finals series requires an atmosphere and electric crowd.

