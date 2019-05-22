Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs ’em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious hit musical that’s anything but Grimm. Forget the princesses you think you know – the original storybook heroines have come to life to set the record straight.

Women of all shapes, sizes and ethnicities. These women are NOT the Disney princesses! They are the real women from the original fairy tales based on Grimm, Perrault, de Villeneuve, historic accounts, and legend with a healthy dose of modern-day, strong, independent woman mixed in. Disenchanted shows individuality and promotes that beauty is from within and smashes the stereotype of what a tradition Disney princess should look like and attitude to love.

What: Disenchanted The Musical

When: 24th May-2nd June

Where: The Grove Theatre, Wyong.

