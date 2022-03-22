Disney CEO Announces Company Will Create More LGBTQIA Content

Employees of Disney have walked out of the company’s headquarters in protest of the entertainment giant’s delayed response to the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill with parents accusing the company of not supporting the LGBTQIA community.

The move follows a townhall meeting where Disney CEO Bob Chapek said the company would endeavour to include more LGBTQIA-friendly content for its young viewers.

The company on Friday announced that it would be reinstating a kissing scene between two female characters in the upcoming film ‘Lightyear’ in response to accusations from Pixar employees that the company was intentionally excluding gay characters from content.

The company has today supported a company-wide walkout across offices and theme parks with employees marching in front of the California headquarters chanting ‘Say Gay!’.

Disney employees are protesting the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill which bans the teaching of gender identity, sexuality and sexual orientation.

Disney posted a statement online in support of the company protests saying the company stands by their employees.

“We oppose any legislation that infringes on basic human rights, and stand in solidarity and support our LGBTQIA+ Cast, Crew, and Imagineers and fans who make their voices heard today and every day,” - Disney

The company’s statement comes after CEO Bob Chapek announced at a townhall meeting on Monday his regret at not taking a stance in opposition of the bill earlier.

“I and the leadership team are determined to use this moment as a catalyst for more meaningful and lasting change,” Chapek said during the meeting.

Chapek also revealed that he would be putting together a taskforce, headed by film executive Paul Roeder and Disney Parks marketing executive Lisa Becket that would spearhead the inclusion of more LGBTQIA content for children.

