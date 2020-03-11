Disney To Release The Beatles Film In Australian Cinemas

The Walt Disney company has announced they will be releasing Peter Jackson's documentary on the Beatles, with a cinema release, later this year.

Made up of restored footage, from intimate recording sessions and the Apple rooftop gig, The Beatles: Get Back, includes never before seen footage and over 140 hours of mostly unheard recordings from the "Let It Be" album sessions.

Known for his work on Lord Of The Rings, Peter Jackson has been passionately working on this project, with the blessing from Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono and Olivia Harrison.

Along with the release of The Beatles: Get Back, a restored version of the Let It Be film is set to be released at a later date.



