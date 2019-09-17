The Mayor and Elected Members of the District Council of Grant wish to announce the appointment of Mr Darryl Whicker to the position of Chief Executive Officer.

Darryl comes with a background of working in large city councils as well as in his current position working for a rural council in the Flinders Ranges where he has led the team in the capacity of Acting Chief Executive Officer for nine months. His 20 years’ experience in local government brings a wealth of knowledge on customer service, administration, procurement, risk management, governance and emergency management, internal audit and strong financial management.

Darryl’s knowledge across all sectors within councils’ organisation is impressive along with his commitment to be part of our community and his ability to build relationships with Elected Members and staff will set Council on a path of success. Darryl’s appointment will bring energy, enthusiasm and a real focus on strategies and leadership development within the organisation and the community along with a focus on service delivery and community aspirations being a consideration in long term planning for the area.

Darryl said, “my family and I are excited with my appointment and the opportunity it presents and we are looking forward to living within the District Council of Grant community. The south-east coast is beautiful and boasts fantastic beaches and facilities with the amenity of the whole area and services being a real feature with plenty of activities with much to see and do”. “I look forward to engaging with Elected Members and staff and the wider community to deliver strategies, outcomes and services that enhance the lifestyle and increase the economic opportunities while still delivering sound financial outcomes.”

Mr Whicker will officially commence with Council on Monday 28October 2019.

Mayor Sage and Elected Members are looking forward to Mr Darryl Whicker’s commencement.