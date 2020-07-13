Disturbed Have Just Released The Deluxe Edition Of Their Album The Sickness

Grammy award winning hard rock band Disturbed have released a deluxe edition of their album The Sickness, to celebrate 20 years since its release.

The perfect soundtrack for your isolation, the album features hits Down With The Sickness, Voice and Shout 2000 with the deluxe copy including 7 additional live tracks.

The special new release is available in vinyl and online.

The Sickness Deluxe Edition by Disturbed is available here







