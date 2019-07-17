Dont Miss This

DivaLicious - Defying Gravity is Coming to Narrogin for 1 Show only Friday Night the 9th August.

This will be 1 show not to be Missed - Rated M ..... M for Mature, M for Mums Night Out and M for More Champagne.

Packed with Hits from there favourite Musicals such as Les Miserables, The Sound of Music and More but done in there own distinctive way

Get your Tickets today - available from Arts Narrogin 9881 6987

See You There Friday Night August 9 - You'll Laugh like you've never Laughed before......