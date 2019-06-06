Divers Join Hunt For Missing Toddler In Croc Infested Far North Queensland

Police divers have arrived at a sprawling, isolated cattle station in far north Queensland to help search for a toddler who went missing two days ago.

The search for two-year-old Ruben resumed at first light on Thursday.

If the little boy is still alive, he's now spent two nights on his own in the bush after going missing from his home on Tuesday afternoon.

Search efforts are continuing, with crews on foot scouring dense bushland on Koolatah Station, which backs onto a lagoon and the Mitchell River, east of Kowanyama.

Private helicopters and police divers and drones are also supporting the search of the 170,000-hectare station, on the western side of Cape York Peninsula.

The little boy's mother, Natasha Scott, and distraught relatives have shared their desperation on social media.

"As people way know my little Ruby has gone missing," she wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"I have every person that can help helping to find him ... (I am) trying to hold myself together."

Ms Scott thanked everyone who had helped spread the message about her son and joined in to look for him.

