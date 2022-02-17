Diving Instructor Revealed As Victim Of 'Rare' Shark Attack

Friends and family are paying tribute to Sydney shark attack victim Simon Nellist, as beaches near Little Bay reopen.

Experts say the shark which fatality killed 35-year-old British diving instructor will never be found.

A 'rare and uncommon' incident, police say it was the first fatal attack in Sydney since 1963.

A friend of Nellist, Della Ross told 7News how he made the world a better place.

"Everything that is connected to Simon, to me is connected to the ocean. The news hit us like a truck, because he really is one of the people that makes this Earth better."

Ross shared how Nellist was engaged to his partner Jessie Ho.

"Him and Jessie were due to get married last year but that got put off because of Covid."

Nellist was reportedly training for a swimming contest, set to take place on Sunday, the event has been cancelled "out of respect for the swimmer and his family".

Emergency crews were called out to Little Bay around 4:35pm on Wednesday.

A rescue helicopter flew to the scene, however they weren't able to assist the dire situation.

"Unfortunately, this person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene," Ambulance NSW Inspector Lucky Phrachanh said.

Thirteen beaches across the east coast near Little Bay were temporarily closed out of precaution.

On Friday, all beaches will reopen to the public.

