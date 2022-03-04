Djokovic A Chance To Participate At French Open After Rule Change

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is expected to compete at Roland Garros for the upcoming grand slam in France, after loosened vaccine rules.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced as of March 14 vaccine passports will no longer be required for overseas travel into France.

Djokovic is the defending champion of the French Open, which commences on May 22.

The world number two was infamously deported from Australia over his vaccination status just hours before the Australian Open earlier in the year.

In an open interview with BBC, Djokovic confirmed he is yet to receive the vaccine against COVID19, stating that he is willing to skip grand slam events by staying true to his stance.

"That is the price I'm willing to pay," Djokovic told the BBC in February.

Spanish star Rafael Nadal claimed his 21st title at the Australian Open, surpassing both Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic (20 slams apiece).

Djokovic fell to number two in the ATP ranking after dropping the quarter-finals of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Russia' Daniil Medvedev is currently first in the world men's rankings.

