Djokovic Admits 'Error Of Judgement' In Social Media Confession

Novak Djokovic has sensationally addressed concerns over his travel declaration forms and virus infection period.

The Serbian tennis star remains caught up in a visa approval saga, with an ongoing court hearing set to decide if he will play in this month's Australian Open or face deportation.

Posted via his instagram account @djokernole, the 34-year-old confessed to misinformation about a positive PCR test result, aiming at "alleviating border concern in the community" and matters of his current situation.

Djokovic admitted to falsifying his entry declaration form, detailing a “human error” as the cause of his border entry mixup.

“On the issue of travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf – as I told immigration officials on my arrival – and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia.

“This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur. Today, my team has provided additional information to the Australian Government to clarify this matter.”

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is set to decide on pending cancellation of Djokovic's visa, which has been delayed due to further submissions from his legal aid.

The Australian Open tournament starts January 17 from Melbourne Park.

