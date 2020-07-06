DMA's Announce Intimate String Of Gigs

Finally, some good news.

Sydney rock band DMA's have announced a string of gigs, remember them?

You can see the band perform an intimate and stripped back set over three nights in their hometown of Sydney.

The intimate gigs are on exclusive pre-sale Wednesday 8th July and tickets are tipped to sell out, so don't snooze.

Having performed a sold out show at London’s iconic 5,000 capacity O2 Academy Brixton before the world went into lockdown, these new dates are DMA’S first gigs in many months, with local fans scoring the chance to be the very first in the world to witness the band’s latest material live on stage.

DMA's will be playing songs from their brand new album, The Glow, out this Friday 10 July along with their back catalogue we love hearing on Triple M.

Pre-order The Glow here

With border closures, the band are only playing in NSW, with gigs slowly popping up across the country.



Although we're a long way off mosh pits, it's better than nothing.

Tickets and more info here

For all that matters in Triple M Aussie Rock News:

