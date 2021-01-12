DMA'S Announce Live Album

Aussie rock three-piece have announced the release of a live album, to fill up your empty live music tank.

The Sydney band are releasing a live set recorded at their sold out gig at London's iconic venue O2 Academy.

Live at Brixton is available 5th March, on the one year anniversary since the massive gig, before live music changed forever.

The band have released the first track from the live album, Lay Down today to give you a taste.

Live at Brixton is available digitally and on limited edition vinyl, March 5th.

