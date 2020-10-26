DMA'S Explain THAT Cher Cover

DMA'S were part of a massive Aussie line-up for the AFL entertainment this weekend and blew audiences away with their performance.

The Aussie three piece also caused a stir, with their performance of the Cher pop hit 'Believe'.

Joining Triple M's Roo & Ditts today, the band's guitarist Johnny Took explained the unique cover, saying the AFL requested the Cher cover, with the song's title 'Believe' a key theme for the big match.

Although the band have three popular albums released, their take on the Cher classic is still a fan favourite on streaming platforms.

Listen to the full interview:



The brand new album by DMA'S, The Glow is out now.

Get it: dmasdmas.com





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!