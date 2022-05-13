Do It For Dolly Day 2022: Combating Cyberbullying And Youth Suicide

The victim of relentless cyberbullying, Amy Jayne "Dolly" Everett took her own life at the tender age of 14, sending shockwaves around the country.

Following her death, the Northern Territory family launched Dolly’s Dream and Do it for Dolly Day in 2018, as a voice for those who cannot speak for themselves and to prevent the lives of other children being lost to bullying.

The charity hopes to change the culture of bullying by addressing the impact of bullying, anxiety, depression and youth suicide, through education and direct support to young people and families.

Do It For Dolly Day occurs every year on May 13, and is about bringing the community together to celebrate kindness and unite in taking a stand against bullying.

Dolly's parents Kate and Tick Everett and Dolly’s sister Meg are calling on families to start the conversation with their young ones.

“No one deserves to be bullied”

“We know that only about half of teens who have been bullied online tell their parents about it. We also know one in 10 young people have been the target of hate speech," Kate said.

“Some teens hide their experiences of online bullying so well that their families have no idea anything is wrong. This Do it For Dolly Day, we’re calling on parents and carers to have the conversation with your child to end bullying".

To find out more about Dolly's Dream or to make a donation head to dollysdream.org.au

If you or anyone you know is dealing with bullying and want to seek help call Lifeline on 13 11 14

