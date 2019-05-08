Do You Know A Nurse Who Deserves A Thanks?

Now's your chance

Jessica Ambler

8 May 2019

Jessica Ambler

Article heading image for Do You Know A Nurse Who Deserves A Thanks?

Daily Nurse

In line with International Nurses Day this Sunday, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District is calling for nominations for outstanding nurses! 

There's no question, a lot of work goes into taking care of people and nurses dedicate their time and lives to it. This is your chance to say thank you.

Your nominated nurse could be up for the Consumer Appreciation Award under NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

Post

The award shows appreciation to nurses who have shown tremendous dedication to their patients, their profession and the wide community. 

To make a nomination, click HERE.

Listen Live!
