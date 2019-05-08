Do You Know A Nurse Who Deserves A Thanks?

In line with International Nurses Day this Sunday, the Murrumbidgee Local Health District is calling for nominations for outstanding nurses!

There's no question, a lot of work goes into taking care of people and nurses dedicate their time and lives to it. This is your chance to say thank you.

Your nominated nurse could be up for the Consumer Appreciation Award under NSW Health Excellence in Nursing and Midwifery Awards.

The award shows appreciation to nurses who have shown tremendous dedication to their patients, their profession and the wide community.

To make a nomination, click HERE.