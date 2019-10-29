Do You Know How To Drive Through A ROUNDABOUT? An Alarming Amount Of Motorists Do NOT!

It’s the basic road rule that has motorists confused across Australia.

The correct way to enter and exit a roundabout using indications.

The uncertainty may revolve around the inconsistency of roundabout etiquette across Australia, with different states apply different rules.

In WA, however, it is simple.

Grace from the Esperance Driving School explained to Sean on the Triple M Breakfast Show, eight minutes into the following audio



For turning left, indicate left as you approach and turn left leaving the indicator on.

For going straight, DO NOT indicate approaching the roundabout and indicate left to exit the intersection at the second or straight exit.

For turning right, indicate right as you approach the roundabout, and then indicate left to exit the intersection at the third or right exit.

The same for a u-turn applied to turning right except you continue indicating right until you reach your desired exit.

Have you been getting it correct? Not too late to make an adjustment!