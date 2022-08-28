Dobbo-Graham Clash Over Hasler's Future

Leading journalist Ben Dobbin and former NRL star James Graham have clashed over calls for Manly to part ways with coach Des Hasler.

Speaking on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin, Dobbin made the case for Hasler to be given the axe after Manly's season was derailed following a controversial pride jersey saga along with an active six-game losing streak.

"They are not united. It is not good and there are people in the peninsula of Sydney who are extremely worried... I think the only way forward is the coach has to go," Dobbin said on Triple M.

Dobbin's comments led to a fierce response from Graham, a former player once coached by Hasler.

