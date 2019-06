Peter Sterling has slammed a new trend he believes is 'confusing' in the modern game.

Sterlo joined Triple M Saturday Footy when the topic of the NSW Blues halves selection popped up, with the reported news tipping Mitchell Pearce is set to return to the Origin arena and partner Nathan Cleary.

It was here, Sterlo revealed his gripe.

LISTEN HERE:

Sterlo also shared his thoughts on who should replace injured NSW duo David Klemmer and Nick Cotric; hear the full chat below.