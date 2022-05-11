Does The Coach’s Spray Still Work In Footy?

After news broke that North Melbourne coach David Noble had apologised for a post-match spray after the Roos’ round 3 loss to Brisbane, the question as to whether an old-fashioned bake from a coach still works has come up again.

Joey Montagna, Wayne Carey, Dale Thomas and Damian Barrett debated the issue at length on the Midweek Rub today.

"The blanket spray for me… the one in front of your peers with the whole group involved, thats where I think you’ve gotta be a little bit careful," Duck said.

"Some players can handle it, and some can’t."

Duck said coaches need to have it up their sleeve though, and players need to accept it.

"You’ve just gotta be accountable for the performances you’re putting out," he said.

"And if... players are getting a little bit upset because because they’re being told they’re not playing well or whatever, then you’re not made, you’re not made for this caper.

"You’re not made to play AFL footy."

Joey said there was still space in the game for the spray, but it was dependent on several factors.

"It depends on the relationship the coach has with the playing group, it depends on what stage of development the playing group is at, and it’s the way it’s delivered," he said.

"So it pricked my antenna at the time… he gave a spray after a pre-season game against Melbourne.

"If you remember that, there was a double page spread basically saying how we embarrassed ourselves, it was a reality check, when they got beaten by Melbourne.

"Then in round 3 he did it again… my view was he’s gotta be careful here. You can’t keep going to the well with a young group and spraying them twice in the first three rounds of the season."

Duck said that whatever tact Noble’s taking hasn’t worked.

"Let’s just cut the crap," he said.

"Right now, whatever David Noble’s doing, isn’t working. His message isn’t getting through, therefore his coaching methods are not great."

Joey, Duck, Daisy and Damo also discussed Carlton’s chances of making a prelim, Heritier Lumumba v Collingwood, who Melbourne’s top five players are and more.

