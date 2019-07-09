Man hospitalised after a Surfers Paradise dog bite attack

A man in his 40's has been attacked by a dog at Surfers Paradise this morning.

He was taken to hospital with a gash to his arm after a dog bit him at a place on Clifford Street.

It follows calls from a Gold Coast Councillor for the State government to get tougher on the owners of dangerous dogs that attack other animals and people.

Robina Councillor Hermann Vorster wants harsher fines for owners of dangerous canines, and says Council officers could also start patrolling dog attack hot spots like Lake Orr and Frascott Park.