Dogs Age Into Human Years Myth BUSTED!

It’s a long known ‘fact’ that has been discredited into myth.

Seven human year equals one dog year.

This can no longer be considered true with science doing its utter best to dispel the claim.

University of California researchers have found that puppies are (in general) middle-aged by the time they reach two-years old (around 30 to 40 in adult years. Three-year-old pooches are closer in age to a 50-year-old human.

The study was centred around the DNA methylation in Labradors aged between 4 weeks and 16 years. It’s the study of DNA that can indicate a mammal’s biological age whether they are canine or human.

The research also found that dogs aged at a greater rate as they grew older, with a ten-year-old pooch the equivalent of 68 years for a human.

While this is great for information for Labrador lovers, researchers have declared they study needs to be extended out to other dog breeds to figure out if this finding is consistent across the canine varieties. It is likely their would be some changes to the model…

And what about cats? Meh, who cares!