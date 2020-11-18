Dolly Parton Has Funded A Covid-19 Vaccine Research

The Queen of country music and now kindness, Dolly Parton has proven once again why she is simply the best.

The music icon has donated over $1 million to support the research and development of the covid-19 vaccine, one with a 95% protection rate.

The Dolly Parton Covid 19 research fund is one of many examples of generosity from the Queen of Country, she also runs the Imagination Library, a service that gifts free books to children from birth.

It's been a busy year for Dolly, in additional to these kind gestures she's also released her 47th solo album A Holly Dolly Christmas, just in time for the festive season.

