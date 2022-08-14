Dolphins A 'Smokey' To Chase Latrell

'Relationship Runs Deep'

Triple M's and leading NRL journalist Ben Dobbin says he's confident Wayne Bennett's Dolphins will make a play for Latrell Mitchell if the incoming 17th franchise is unsuccessful at luring Storm star Cameron Munster.

"If they don’t get Cameron Munster, I’m going to throw you a smokey right now. I believe they will go after Latrell Mitchell… Wayne Bennett’s relationship with Latrell Mitchell runs deep," Dobbin said on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin. 

