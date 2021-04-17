Dom Sheed Speaks On Improvements From Oscar Allen

Dom Sheed joined the Saturday afternoon team following West Coast's big win over Collingwood last night, sharing high appraisal for rising star Oscar Allen after a career best 5-goal haul.

With 14 goals for the season to date, the Saturday Rub team have jumped on the bandwagon, asking Sheed why the key forward slipped down the draft order in 2017.

"He probably reckons he should've been [pick] one if you ask him." Sheed said.

The Eagles midfielder was pleased to say that West Coast are in safe hands once Josh Kennedy calls time, "it's no surprise to us internally with how he's playing."

