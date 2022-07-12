Domestic Violence Inquiry Reveals Extremely Poor Number Of Charges Laid

Fewer than 20 per cent of cases lodged to Queensland police for a contravention of a domestic violence order have had criminal charges laid, a commission of inquiry has heard.

50,704 applications for contraventions of domestic violence protection orders were lodged in 2021/22, with only 9,347 charges laid for domestic and family violence related criminal offences.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

The commission of inquiry – which has the same authority standings of a royal commission – is examining police culture and response to domestic violence.

Queensland police’s head of the domestic, family violence and vulnerable persons command, assistant commissioner Brian Codd, said officers were working to address their own responses to domestic violence.

“What we’re learning is that our ability to recognise some of those more subtle controlling behaviours, which might also relate to a criminal offence … is an area that we’ve got to improve on,” he said.

“But we’re also mindful that a number of the applications for instance, may well be for behaviours that don’t meet a criminal threshold.”

A recent announcement has 17-year-olds eligible for join the police force, its response to domestic and family violence and acting assistant commissioner Mark Kelly agreed early training and understanding how much time is spent dealing with domestic and family violence would be beneficial.

"We can always train more, and ... we should train everyone the same way," he said.

Domestic violence incidents previously sat under the Queensland police’s crime, counterterrorism and specialist operations unit until March 2021.

Codd said police had “a long way to go” in making sure the dedicated unit was adequately resourced.

It was also revealed officers were feeling “fatigued” after responding to an enormous caseload.

Codd said Queensland police spent over 40 per cent of their time attending domestic and family violence incidents, Codd said.

The inquiry which commenced on May 30 is expected to report to the government by October 4.

If you, or anyone you know needs help with domestic and/or family violence, there are many resources available:

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Lifeline 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

If you are in need of immediate assistance, call Triple Zero (000)

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: