Domestic Violence Leave: No One Will Have To Pick Between Work And Safety

The Prime Minister hopes the introduction of the new domestic violence policy will highlight the need to break the domestic violence cycle in Australia.

The new policy includes the introduction of 10 days annual domestic violence leave, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying no one “should ever have to choose between her job and her safety”.

Speaking to media at Canberra on Tuesday morning, Mr Albanese while the changes are important, raising awareness on the issue through the introduction if the policy was equally as important.

“Part of tackling domestic violence of course is bringing it out into the open, is talking about it,” he said.

“Is changing that dynamic where women and families are reluctance to talk about what was happening in their lives, but still have to front up to work because they have to pay the bills and put food on the table for the kids. - Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

“But we know as well that we have to break the cycle because we know that all of the research tells us that is indeed a cycle, that those children often, who were having to watch these tragedies occur in their home then go on to be traumatised by and have difficulty having what are respectful relations going forward as well.”

Full-time, part-time and casual employees will all have access to 10 days of paid domestic violence leave in a 12-month period.

From February 1, employees of non-small business employers will be able to access the leave, while employees of small business employers will have access from August 1.

More information on the leave can be found on the Fair Work website.

If you, or anyone you know needs help with domestic and/or family violence, there are many resources available:

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Beyond Blue: 1300 22 4636

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

If you are in need of immediate assistance, call Triple Zero (000)

