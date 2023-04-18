Dominion, Fox News Reach Settlement At 11th Hour

Dominion Voting Systems and Fox News have reached a settlement at the 11th hour, with the news giant forced to $US787.5 million.

Dominion had been seeking damages after the news outlet allegedly aired multiple false statements about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

A judge dismissed the 12-person jury selected in Wilmington on Tuesday morning, US time, which was preparing to hear opening statements in the afternoon, saying the parties had resolved the case.

In a statement, Fox News acknowledged the false claims broadcasted.

“We acknowledge the Court’s rulings finding certain claims about Dominion to be false,” the statement read.

“This settlement reflects FOX’s continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards. We are hopeful that our decision to resolve this dispute with Dominion amicably, instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

Dominion’s CEO, John Poulos, said at a press conference all those involved with Dominion were “grateful” for allowing “the truth to come out”.

“Throughout this process, we have sought accountability, and believe the evidence brought to light through this case underscores the consequences of spreading and endorsing lies,” he said.

“Truthful reporting in the media is essential to our democracy. Dominion, our employees and our partners are grateful to the court for allowing the process for the truth to come out.”

