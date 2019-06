Adelaide coach Don Pkye provided an update on Rory Sloane's hamstring injury.

The Crows co-captain went down in the second quarter after chasing Melbourne's James Harmes.

WATCH HERE:

Pyke told the press that the injury isn't too serious but he is likely to be sidelined for at least one week.

"It looks a fairly low-grade one, but he wasn't able to come back on, which probably puts him in some doubt for next week," Pyke said.

Sloane will undergo a scan to confirm the extent of the damage.