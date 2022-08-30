"Don't Do It" | MG Weighs-In On Rugby Australia's $10-Million Bid For Joseph Suaali’i

Triple M's Mark Geyer has urged Roosters star Jospeh Suaali'i to stick with Rugby League and shun Rugby Union despite the HUGE interest.

Rugby Union Australia are reportedly planning to offer Suaali'i huge $10-million contract to lure him over for the 2024 Olympics and 2027 Rugby World Cup hosted in Australia.

"Don't do it," MG told Triple M Breakfast on Wednesday morning.

