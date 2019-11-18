Don't Miss Callaghan Park's Race Day This December!

It's time to update your event calendar for Saturday, December 7! Callaghan Park Race Day is set to put a spring in your step for the festive season!

For the last official race day before Christmas, you're encouraged to wear your best Christmas-themed get-up and get amongst it!

Triple M will be providing music throughout the afternoon AND the evening when the races are done & dusted. Also, Phineas Q and Silky Fuzz performing live on stage!

Guess what? Triple M have tickets for you to win - all you have to do is stay listening to Banksy & Pinky for more details!

If you just can't wait, you can also snap them up at the gate or pre-order them.

