Don't Miss Callaghan Park's Race Day This December!

Win tickets on us!

Article heading image for Don't Miss Callaghan Park's Race Day This December!

It's time to update your event calendar for Saturday, December 7! Callaghan Park Race Day is set to put a spring in your step for the festive season!

For the last official race day before Christmas, you're encouraged to wear your best Christmas-themed get-up and get amongst it!

Triple M will be providing music throughout the afternoon AND the evening when the races are done & dusted. Also, Phineas Q and Silky Fuzz performing live on stage!

Guess what? Triple M have tickets for you to win - all you have to do is stay listening to Banksy & Pinky for more details!

If you just can't wait, you can also snap them up at the gate or pre-order them.

17 hours ago

