Don't Miss The Cairns Big Boys Toys Expo Happening This Weekend!

The Big Boys Toys Expo is now in Cairns! It's the ultimate boating, fishing, camping, caravan, 4x4 adventure show.

The expo brings every 'toy' you could wish for, as well as some great entertainment with motorbike stunts, monster truck shows, inflatable fun, helicopters, jet pack stunts, plenty of Hot Rods, muscle cars, as well as vintage and classic cars to view! Shows will be commencing 1.5 hours apart.

So, what else can you expect? Think cars, campers, boats, jet skis, fishing gear, camping gear, skateboards, eBikes, motorbikes, ATV's, RC hobbies, cranes, planes, drones and more.

But it's not just for the guys, it's fun for the whole family, with children's entertainment and a food truck rumble ready to go!

Otherwise, it's a great mates day out, so make sure you keep September 12th or 13th free.

Tickets are now available for the Cairns Big Boys Expo! Gates open at 9am and close at 4pm Saturday and 3pm Sunday.

Dates: Saturday 12th & Sunday 13th September

Times: 9AM – 4PM (SAT), 9AM – 3PM (SUN)

Location: Barlow Park Cairns

Tickets: You can get your tickets via Ticketbooth

For more information on the Big Boys Toys Expo, you can head to the website or Facebook page!

Missed the show? Catch up with Elliot Lovejoy here: