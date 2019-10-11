Don't Miss The Chance To See Cold Chisel Live For The Last Time!

There's nothing quite like an Aussie summer blasting Cold Chisel songs like Flame Trees, Cheap Wine and Khe Sahn. The band have never done a big outdoor summer tour. That is, until now. Jimmy Barnes has even said fans will be disappointed if they don't come!
By the beach, by the river and in the bush - Cold Chisel are back, bigger and better than ever with their Blood Moon Tour 2020, for 14 very special outdoor shows in Australia and New Zealand over summer.
"We've done outdoor shows in the past, but we've never done a complete outdoor summer tour", said lead vocalist Jimmy Barnes.
It’s called the Blood Moon Tour 2020 - named after a rare lunar eclipse where the sun, earth and moon all briefly align before returning to their own orbits.
"You might get to see a blood moon once in your life”, explains the band’s main songwriter and piano player, Don Walker.
“Apparently there’s going to be one just before dawn when we’re in Melbourne on this tour but we didn’t actually know that when we chose the name. Maybe it’s a sign.”
The tour will boast some of the best talent in the country, including Hoodoo Gurus in Sydney. Paul Kelly will be welcomed on four shows including Tamworth, where he will be joined by country music icons Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley.
Both WA shows will feature a “Best Of The West” line-up that includes hometown heroes like Birds Of Tokyo, Jebediah and Gyroscope while other guests to appear on at least one show include The Teskey Brothers, Busby Marou and The Detonators.
Beloved Kiwi band The Mutton Birds will reform just for the New Zealand gig while Birds of Tokyo will feature on seven different gigs and Magic Dirt on six.
"We don't go into any tour these days without being completely focused and completely into it. We'll be ready to tear the place apart by the time we get there", said Jimmy.
"If the fans come, they're going to be pleased. If they miss it, they'll be really f#cking sorry"
They also teased a new album to be released by Christmas. They're back!
Listen to the full press conference here:
The Blood Moon Tour 2020 is presented nationally by Triple M and MAX in association with Foodbank.
COLD CHISEL PRE-SALE
Begins: Wednesday, 16 October at 2.00pm (local times)
Ends: Friday, 18 October at 2.00pm (local times)
or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted
GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE
Monday, 21 October at 11.00am (local times)
BLOOD MOON TOUR 2020
Tuesday, 31 December 2019
Fremantle Park, Fremantle WA
'BEST OF THE WEST'
With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve
and The Southern River Band
Presented by By The C, Mix 94.5 and MAX
Wednesday, 1 January 2020
Barnard Park, Busselton WA
‘BEST OF THE WEST’
With Birds of Tokyo, Jebediah, Gyroscope, Carla Geneve
and The Southern River Band
Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX
Saturday, 4 January 2020
Glenelg Beach, Adelaide SA
With Paul Kelly, The Teskey Brothers, The Detonators
and Tim Prestwich Band
Presented by By The C, Triple M and MAX
Tuesday, 7 January 2020
All Saints Estate, Rutherglen VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX
Friday, 10 January 2020
Rochford Wines, Yarra Valley VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt and The Detonators
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX
Saturday, 11 January 2020
Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Paul Kelly, Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Bay FM and MAX
Saturday, 18 January 2020
Hope Estate, Hunter Valley NSW
With Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou
Presented by Triple M and MAX
Sunday, 19 January 2020
Scully Park, Tamworth NSW
‘THE BIGGEST MUSIC EVENT TAMWORTH HAS EVER SEEN’
With Paul Kelly, Kasey Chambers, Troy Cassar-Daley
and Charlie Collins
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, 92.9 and MAX
Friday, 24 January 2020
Bankwest Stadium, Parramatta, Sydney NSW
With Hoodoo Gurus, Birds of Tokyo and Busby Marou
Presented by Triple M and MAX
Saturday, 25 January 2020
Stuart Park, Wollongong NSW
With Birds of Tokyo, Magic Dirt, Busby Marou and 19Twenty
Presented by By The C, Wave FM and MAX
Thursday, 30 January 2020
Stage 88, Canberra ACT
With Paul Kelly and Magic Dirt
Presented by Zaccaria Concerts, Mix 106.3 and MAX
Saturday, 1 February 2020
Heifer Station Wines, Orange NSW
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M and MAX
Wednesday, 5 February 2020
Wharepai Domain Tauranga, NZ
With special guests The Mutton Birds and The Bads and
introducing Sit Down in Front
Presented by Eccles Entertainment and The Rock (with support
from The Sound)
Saturday, 8 February 2020
Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD
A DAY ON THE GREEN
With Birds of Tokyo and Magic Dirt
Presented by Roundhouse Entertainment, Triple M, Gold 92.5 and MAX
