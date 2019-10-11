Don't Miss The Chance To See Cold Chisel Live For The Last Time!

There's nothing quite like an Aussie summer blasting Cold Chisel songs like Flame Trees, Cheap Wine and Khe Sahn. The band have never done a big outdoor summer tour. That is, until now. Jimmy Barnes has even said fans will be disappointed if they don't come!

By the beach, by the river and in the bush - Cold Chisel are back, bigger and better than ever with their Blood Moon Tour 2020, for 14 very special outdoor shows in Australia and New Zealand over summer.

"We've done outdoor shows in the past, but we've never done a complete outdoor summer tour", said lead vocalist Jimmy Barnes.

It’s called the Blood Moon Tour 2020 - named after a rare lunar eclipse where the sun, earth and moon all briefly align before returning to their own orbits.

"You might get to see a blood moon once in your life”, explains the band’s main songwriter and piano player, Don Walker.

“Apparently there’s going to be one just before dawn when we’re in Melbourne on this tour but we didn’t actually know that when we chose the name. Maybe it’s a sign.”

The tour will boast some of the best talent in the country, including Hoodoo Gurus in Sydney. Paul Kelly will be welcomed on four shows including Tamworth, where he will be joined by country music icons Kasey Chambers and Troy Cassar-Daley.

Both WA shows will feature a “Best Of The West” line-up that includes hometown heroes like Birds Of Tokyo, Jebediah and Gyroscope while other guests to appear on at least one show include The Teskey Brothers, Busby Marou and The Detonators.

Beloved Kiwi band The Mutton Birds will reform just for the New Zealand gig while Birds of Tokyo will feature on seven different gigs and Magic Dirt on six.

"We don't go into any tour these days without being completely focused and completely into it. We'll be ready to tear the place apart by the time we get there", said Jimmy.

"If the fans come, they're going to be pleased. If they miss it, they'll be really f#cking sorry"

They also teased a new album to be released by Christmas. They're back!

Listen to the full press conference here: