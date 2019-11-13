Don't Miss The Epic Night Of Entertainment Supporting Drought Relief

'Tis the season for giving, but that doesn't mean you won't get something in return...

On December 12th, head to Ioesco for an incredible night of entertainment raising funds for drought stricken farmers.

Aussie country music singer, songwriter and guitarist Lee Kernaghan will take blow audiences away with his incredible musical talent. Lee was awarded Australian of the Year (2008) in recognition of his support of rural and regional Australia.

Australian Entertainer of the Year and Master of Illusion Matt Hollywood will bring the wow factor with a show that won't be anything less than magical.

And our very own Spida Everritt will be there entertaining and supporting the cause.

It's all happening December 12th from 12-3:30pm at Ioesco, Sanctuary Cove.

Tickets are $150 and include a 3 course meal, drinks and entertainment. All proceeds go to Drought Angels.

Call 5534 1288 for ticketing information, or email [email protected]

