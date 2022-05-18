Don't Miss The Townsville Community Information Centre Aged Care Expo!

We understand that planning for the future, especially in your older years, can feel daunting.

It can be a confronting conversation to have with yourself and your loved ones, particularly when continuing to live independently for as long as possible is a high priority.

You might even be thinking about the future for your parents or loved ones.

If you've ever wanted one place to answer all of your questions about aged care, you don't want to miss the Townsville Aged Care Expo, happening this month!

“A common misconception we hear is that aged care is something you only need to think about when you need it” CIC General Manager Teresa Hudson says. “The truth is that the system is complex and can be expensive, so it’s best to start planning as soon as possible. The Aged Care Expo isn’t just about letting you know what services are available for the elderly, it’s also about preparing yourselves and your families ahead of time.”

“It is important for families to attend so we can have a look together and see what’s available,” says local Senior Joan Ruddell. “It’s also important so that the family can know exactly what we would like to do.”

With over 50 registered aged care providers available on the day to answer queries regarding topics from health and safety to financial and legal counsel, the Aged Care Expo will be the event to answer all your questions and plan for your or your loved ones’ future.

For your loved ones:

Do you know how to make this happen?

Do you know where to start?

Do you know what services you can utilise?

Do you know how to maximise your Aged Care package once you receive it?

Council is proud to support an event that raises awareness of such important services. The Aged Care Expo is very different from the Seniors Expo, which will take place again later in 2022 - Cr Greaney

Head to Townsville Stadium on May 21 and get all the information you need to make a decision about aged care for you and your family.

Date: May 21, 2022

Time: 9am-3pm

Location: Townsville Stadium, 40-48 Murray Lyons Crescent, Annandale

Registration: www.cictownsville.com.au/aged-care-expo-2022/

Registration isn't necessary but preferred.

The Aged Care Expo is proudly funded by the Gambling Community Benefit Fund. Major partners of the event include: Triple M (broadcasting live from Townsville Stadium), Apricus Health, Calanna Terry White Chemmart and Townsville City Council.

