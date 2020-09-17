Don't Take The Kids To See Santa. Have Santa Come To See The Kids

Take that, Covid!

It's a massive weekend in Perth, as you're about to find out from Elissa Macneall and Dan The Internut in their weekly podcast that's all about Perth.

  • West Coast Eagles are coming home tomorrow, will probably get a home final but then might have to get back on the plane, all in their isolation bubbles.
  • The Raft - Perth's newest attraction is out and about. Details here
  • Tiptoe through the tulips at beautiful Araluen. All you need to know here
  • The new fun thing to do - picking strawberries - google it for the one nearest you.
  • The mighty Perth Symphony Orchestra are doing a Bowie thing tonight and it's everything you'd imagine it would be. Details here.
  • CMK's High School Reunion - October 9th. Wanna come?
  • Hair Aid - Perth hairdressers doing awesome thing. Catch them this weekend at the Perth Hair and Beauty Expo.
  • Don't take your kids to see Santa. Have Santa come to you. All you need to know, right here (you'd better book)
  • Perth Makers Market - lots of good stuff!
  • The new WA Museum Boola Bardip opens in the Perth Cultural Centre on Saturday 21 November - looks the goods!

