Don't Take The Kids To See Santa. Have Santa Come To See The Kids
Take that, Covid!
It's a massive weekend in Perth, as you're about to find out from Elissa Macneall and Dan The Internut in their weekly podcast that's all about Perth.
Let's just cover off what's in this week's episode.
- West Coast Eagles are coming home tomorrow, will probably get a home final but then might have to get back on the plane, all in their isolation bubbles.
- The Raft - Perth's newest attraction is out and about. Details here
- Tiptoe through the tulips at beautiful Araluen. All you need to know here
- The new fun thing to do - picking strawberries - google it for the one nearest you.
- The mighty Perth Symphony Orchestra are doing a Bowie thing tonight and it's everything you'd imagine it would be. Details here.
- CMK's High School Reunion - October 9th. Wanna come?
- Hair Aid - Perth hairdressers doing awesome thing. Catch them this weekend at the Perth Hair and Beauty Expo.
- Don't take your kids to see Santa. Have Santa come to you. All you need to know, right here (you'd better book)
- Perth Makers Market - lots of good stuff!
- The new WA Museum Boola Bardip opens in the Perth Cultural Centre on Saturday 21 November - looks the goods!
