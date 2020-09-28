"Don't Want To See That Ever Again" | MG Reacts To The "Hip Drop Tackle"

Triple M's Mark Geyer has urged the NRL to stamp out the "hip drop tackle" calling it a blight on the game.

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer said it was remarkable Dragons prop Blake Lawrie didn't sustain a broken leg following the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Storm player Max King is at the centre of the latest controversy and was referred straight to the judiciary for the incident.

