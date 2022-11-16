Donald Trump Announces He’s Running For President Despite Midterms Results

He may have lost the last election and most recently the midterm elections, Donald Trump will run for president in the 2024 US election.

Mr Trump has filed with the Federal Election Commission for a Presidential run as a Republican.

"It was only the beginning to rescue the American dream," he said.

"In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States."

Mr Trump said when he was defeated in office by current president Joe Biden, “the United States stood ready for its golden age” but the country’s positioned has declined.

He accused Mr Biden of directing the United States into a broken economy and as president “will build the greatest economy ever”.

“America’s comeback starts right now.” - Donald Trump

"We need daring dreams," Mr Trump said.

"I never wanted to be a critic, I never respected critics.

"We will win because we'll fight with every measure of our strength.”

