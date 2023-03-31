Donald Trump Becomes The First Former US President To Be Indicted In History

Donald Trump has become the first former US president to face criminal charges in relation to an alleged hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of his 2016 presidential election.

According to the Manhattan district attorney’s office, the New York grand jury voted to indict Mr Trump on Thursday (ETZ).

His defence lawyer Joe Tacopina said he had just been informed of the charges from New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has called the indictment “political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history”.

"What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country?" Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Friday last week.

However, the exact charge or charges remain unknown as the grand jury indictment was filed under seal.

According to a statement released regarding the 2024 election, Mr Trump claimed this would damage Democrats in the upcoming presidential campaign.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump’, but now they’ve done the unthinkable,” said in the statement by Mr Trump.

Mr Trump and his supporters have responded to the indictment with falsehoods and exaggeration about crime in New York.

Eric Trump, Mr Trump’s youngest son from his first marriage to Ivana Trump, said on Twitter that the indictment was a “political witch hunt”.

