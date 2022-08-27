Donald Trump's FBI Search Affidavit Released - But It's Mostly Redacted

A Flordia judge has released a heavily-redacted affidavit of the FBI's search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

The 38-page document was released Friday afternoon local time, revealing key details of the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing investigation into the former president's alleged mishandling of government secrets.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

While 11 pages of the document are completed blacked out, the remaining, revealed information provides a timeline of the tussle over hundreds of highly classifed documents.

The investigation remains in its early stages, while the FBI had “not yet identified all potential criminal confederates” and “not located all evidence related to its investigation”.

The document begins by confirming the DOJ is conducting an investigation related to "classiffed information", triggered by a referral from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA).

"The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorised spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records," an FBI agent's who identity was sealed wrote.

It also explained much of the document was redacted to protect “a significant number of civilian witnesses" as well as other FBI and US government people.

The affidavit made note of many events which led to NARA seeking assistance from top law enforcement.

It said the justice department had reason to believe crimes were being committed in certain parts of Trump's estate, including his home, foyer to the residence, his "45 Office" and a storage facility.

When discussing classifed or declassifed material, the affidavit said classification would not matter for violations of the Espionage Act or statutes regarding removal of official documents.

It was also detailed how a search warrant was obtained.

AN FBI review of materials Trump returned to the National Archives in May this year demonstrated a track record of the former president housing documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Of those recovered by the National Archive, 184 were given classifed markings - incuding special intelligence, human clandestine sources and "Not Releasbale To Foreign Nationals".

The affidavit had not provided any details ino potential charges Trump may receive, however it did say the FBI believed "evidence of obstruction" would be found at the premises.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: