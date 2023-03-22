Donald Trump Says He Expects To Be Arrested Over Porn Star Payment

The US former president said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday over a 2016 hush-money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, calling on his supporters to protest.

The hush money was labelled as a “politically charged prosecution” in which Donald Trump used the payment to allegedly keep Ms Daniels from revealing his past affair before the presidential run.

Senior Republicans said this indictment would amount to political persecution, however, Democrats warned Mr Trump’s call to protest could cause a chaotic scene.

“I’m taken aback at the idea of indicting a former president of the United States at a time when there’s a crime wave in New York City,” Mr Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence said on ABC’s This Week.

“I just feel like it’s just not what the American people want to see,” Mr Pence said.

When making the claim yesterday, Mr Trump provided no evidence regarding the pending arrest and did not comment on whether he knew of such plans.

The office has been calling people with information to a grand jury investigating the hush money paid on Mr Trump’s behalf in 2016.

Despite the proceedings not being open to the public, the case has attracted the media’s attention.

The grand jury will decide if there is enough evidence to charge Mr Trump.

