Double Fatality In Army Vehicle Crash Near Townsville

Emergency units, including police, paramedics, and fire crews were called to a crash near Townsville on Monday involving a defence vehicle.

Sadly, two soldiers reportedly died when an army vehicle rolled over on Dotswood Road near Mingela, west of Townsville about 12.50pm.

It’s understood that the initial reports received by police, detailed that two people were trapped inside the vehicle and were unconscious after a crash.

It’s also understood that involved in the crash were members of the Brisbane-based 7th brigade.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton explained to the Federal Parliament that he was waiting for further details on the deaths.

“There are movements on the road every day, and it is a very dangerous task that our troops are involved in, even during training exercises and the movement of equipment up and down our national highways," he said

“That’s very sad news for our country to learn, and our condolences and thoughts are with their friends and family.”

Forensic Crash Units are on site investigating the cause of the crash.

