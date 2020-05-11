DOUBLE FATALITY: Two Men Killed at Woodburn

Two pedestrians have died after they were struck by a truck at Woodburn on Monday night.

About 8:10pm, emergency services attended the Pacific Highway, about 5km south of Woodburn, following reports of a crash involving two pedestrians and a truck.

Two male pedestrians suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

The 35 year old male truck driver was not injured and has been taken to Ballina Hospital where he will undergo mandatory blood and urine testing.

A crime scene has been established and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Pacific Highway will be closed to traffic for several hours and motorists are advised to delay their travel plans or use an alternative route.

The Pacific Highway is closed between is closed to traffic between Woodburn and New Italy.

For further updates, please visit www.livetraffic.com before travelling.