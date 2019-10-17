Dougy Mandagi From The Temper Trap Chats Outrageous Gigs With Dave Gleeson
Catching up for Oztober Lunch
We're celebrating all things Aussie music this month and legendary rocker, Dave Gleeson, is taking the reigns and chatting to some of the best bands & artists for Oztober Lunch.
Dougy Mandagi from The Temper Trap joined Gleeso & Matty O about having a crack overseas, the music he listened to growing up and what it's like to play an AFL Grand Final.
