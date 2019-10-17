Dougy Mandagi From The Temper Trap Chats Outrageous Gigs With Dave Gleeson

We're celebrating all things Aussie music this month and legendary rocker, Dave Gleeson, is taking the reigns and chatting to some of the best bands & artists for Oztober Lunch.

Dougy Mandagi from The Temper Trap joined Gleeso & Matty O about having a crack overseas, the music he listened to growing up and what it's like to play an AFL Grand Final.

You can catch up on Oztober Lunch here:

Two generations of Aussie Rock, Dave Gleeson and Matty O bring you the Oztober Aussie Lunch every day this month, talking to Australia's best musicians and sharing stories from the road.

Oztober is a 31 day celebration of Australian music for the month of October that ends with a huge Triple M Garage Session with The Angles, Baby Animals, Diesel & Boom Crash Opera performing live in Melbourne on Thursday October 31.

Triple M Aussie music lovers across Australia can enter to WIN their way to this huge live music event, Oztober Garage Session by simply entering on the Triple M / mix94.5 / Gold FM / 2GO app.

